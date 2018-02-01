SPACE WEATHER, ROTHSCHILD & AGENDA 21
"We do know that electric company PG&E experienced a problem with an electrical transmission line near the site of the fire, minutes before it broke out," according to CBS News, and now criminal Governor has signed a bil allowing the company to CHARGE its customers whatever is necessary to pay for all of the lawsuits and losses that are coming. The punchline? PG&E is controlled by one of the world's richest families, the Rothschild's whose Agenda 21 goals seem to be coming along quite nicely with all of this "accidental" destruction.
