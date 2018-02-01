Snowden accuses Israeli cybersecurity firm of enabling Khashoggi murder
US whistleblower Edward Snowden accused an Israeli cybersecurity firm of
developing and selling surveillance software to Saudi Arabia, enabling
the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, at a conference in
Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment