Robert David Steele - American Grand strategy in the age of Trump
Robert David Steele was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. He is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE) and now also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries — America first if Donald Trump will listen — create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10% of the cost of the failed Western economy. The first step is the creation of an international Open Source Agency for local to global information-sharing and sense-making as well as OSEE innovation. His ideas would enable the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals — within a decade or two at 10-20% of the cost of the prevailing industrial-donor model.
