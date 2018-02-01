Q: Will the Firewalls Hold?

A review of Q's statement on Firewalls in light of the impending testimony of James Comey (round 2) before the House. We'll also look at more "It's the Russians" fervor in Europe, the border wall drama, and Trump's appointment of an investigative panel to review conduct by the intelligence agencies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment