PETER SCHIFF - The Markets Don't Get It ... Gold Is An Inflation Hedge
But, again, the markets don't get it. Gold dropped the minute this number came out, gold dumped about $10. It was already down on the day, and then it sold off and never recovered. On the other hand, bonds were relatively stable when the number came out. Maybe rates ticked up just a smidgen, but actually bonds rallied on the day. Now maybe the weak stock market had a little bit to do with it, but the irony of it is that you get these numbers that show much more than expected inflation, and what do investors do? They sell gold and they buy U.S. treasuries. Now, that is the worse thing to do if there's more inflation. Gold is an inflation hedge. So, if inflation is picking up, you would want to own gold to protect yourself from inflation. On the other hand, the one asset that suffers the most, where the most value is eroded away because of inflation is a bond. A bond is specifically payments of cash in the future, and the more inflation we have, the less that future cash is worth. Are You Prepared For The Coming Economic Collapse And The Next Great Depression ? It is to say that economic developments, financial crisis, stock market collapse speculations, changes in gold prices could lose all of your investments or it can make you money.
