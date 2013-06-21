New Q: Thank you Mr. Soros!

We'll go through the latest Q posts, especially Q's Thank You to George
Soros, the migrant caravan, building the wall, the war powers clause,
plus we'll look at the upcoming indictment of Julian Assange, The
Clinton Foundation and ties to AUS, Devin Nunes' "Fourth Bucket" of info
he wants declassified, Operation Koala, and more!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment