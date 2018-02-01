More Shekels America!! Israeli Aid Now $3,800,000,000.00 Per Year
Wouldn't this money be better spent in America? Whatever happened to
putting America first?
"A new ten-year United States aid package to Israel went into effect
last month. It is the largest single pledge of military assistance in
American history, but this generous gift comes with strings attached.
Some say the strings could threaten the survival of a good part of
Israel’s defense industrial base."
