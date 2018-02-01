Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

More Shekels America!! Israeli Aid Now $3,800,000,000.00 Per Year





 Wouldn't this money be better spent in America? Whatever happened to putting America first? "A new ten-year United States aid package to Israel went into effect last month. It is the largest single pledge of military assistance in American history, but this generous gift comes with strings attached. Some say the strings could threaten the survival of a good part of Israel’s defense industrial base."









