House Goes Blue - Blessing In Disguise For Trump?

Conventional wisdom says the Republican loss of the House of Representatives be bad news for President Trump. More investigations? Endless Russiagate "revelations"? But what if it is actually a boon for the president? Contrarian analysis of the US mid-term elections in today's Liberty Report.
