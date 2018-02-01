Gerald Celente - As Warned. Crypto's Crashing. How Far, How Deep?
Some may ask... Who Gave The Central Banks The Power Of Picking The Winners And Losers? In a word POLITICIANS! Politicians receive payoffs to make illegal laws, that make the American people comply (against their will) with things that will inadvertently destroy the American middle class. Politicians keep the public distracted with fighting about race, gender, left/right, etc. while the politicians rape and pillage the American taxpayers.
