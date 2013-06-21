Everything stated has a purpose.
Before the mid-terms, I said that Trump would see that he has enough support and decide to move on the charges against some of the players with Hillary Clinton, after the mid-term elections. Can't imagine it is good to be her, right now. I mean, she HAS to know WHAT is coming or do you think she is still in denial that she will be held accountable. I feel the arrests are starting soon....finally! I did not feel like this before so I know it is coming for them. I can tell people are getting frustrated but this is because they don't know what it going on in the background. If they knew, their minds would be blown, probably. It's SHOWTIME!!
