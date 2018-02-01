Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Doomsday Virus Around The Corner?





 The Defense Advanced Research Project (DARPA) is at work on a project called ‘Insect Allies’ meant to result in the ability to use insects to deliver genetically modified viruses that edit crops’ genetic profile. Their nominal intent is to make crops resilient against disease and other threats to the food supply – but is this the road to far more serious and deadly applications of genetic warfare? RT’s Alex Mihailovich explains.





