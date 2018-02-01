Doomsday Virus Around The Corner?

The Defense Advanced Research Project (DARPA) is at work on a project
called ‘Insect Allies’ meant to result in the ability to use insects to
deliver genetically modified viruses that edit crops’ genetic profile.
Their nominal intent is to make crops resilient against disease and
other threats to the food supply – but is this the road to far more
serious and deadly applications of genetic warfare? RT’s Alex
Mihailovich explains.
