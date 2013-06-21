"Corporatism" Is Bad Policy For Everyone...Cut ALL Corporate Subsidies!
This week President Trump threatened to cut subsidies to GM. But why single out one company? Cut ALL corporate subsides. They are very bad policy.
Lobbying should be outlawed especially AIPAC. It's no surprise that politicians always seem to go the opposite way that they campaign on and benefit the campaign contributors. Trump ran on non interventionism yet is continuing the PNAC report which seems to benefit zionism.
