Conspiracy Theories - Crypto, Central Banks, Chemtrails and California Fires with G. Edward Griffin







 Jeff Berwick interviews author of 'The Creature from Jekyll Island, G Edward Griffin. Topics include: entertaining ideas without accepting them, the federal reserve, cryptocurrencies are a volatile emerging market, intrinsic value, getting outside the current financial system, the California fires, abnormal high temperatures, vaporized ceramics, aluminium deposits, a plan to get people out of the country and into the cities, independent investigation, agenda 21, depopulation, chemtrails, G Edward Griffin's Money and Cryptos conference.







