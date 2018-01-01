What If A Zombie Apocalypse Happened In 7 Days?
Zombies. undead, bio hazards coming for you and your motor neuron functions. In every Zombie movie or book, things are pretty bad. Zombies are running amok and seem bent on turning every living being into one of them until the world has no more humans left and the grizzly infected are ruling. Nobody likes an apocalypse, Netflix and chilling is just way nicer. Luckily, the world of Zombies exists mainly on Netflix and on your screens, but what if it was real life? What if the Zombie Apocalypse was coming?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment