Trump: "Those Seeking the Jews destruction, We Will Seek Their Destruction"
#Trump is indeed making it quite clear where he stands -- this isn't 4d chess Goyim. The leftist mainstream media painting him as an "Anti-Semite" is just a ruse and a distraction for masses of brain-dead Goyim. Oy Vey is all we can say!! Please share our social media websites with your friends/family and subscribe. We are on a mission to expose the lies and crimes, & we need your help!
