Trump Ends Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia Warning That America Might Not Survive Leftist Revolution
An ominously worded new Ministry of Defense (MoD) report circulating in the Kremlin today detailing the first in history meeting earlier today between Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis states that US National Security Advisor John Bolton will arrive in Moscow this week to officially inform President Putin that President Trump is going to end the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty—that comes at the same time Russia has dramatically boosted its spending on nuclear weapons as it prepares for new attacks in the aftermath of the 2018 Midterm Election—and which shows Trump fearing that the United States might not survive a growing leftist revolution Hillary Clinton’s running mate Democrat Party US Senator Tim Kaine has now called mobs into the streets to defend, and whose radical forces Republican Party US House Leader Steve Scalise now warns are being paid by George Soros who has taken over the Democrat Party—and whose last defense against now sees the Republican Party putting out warning videos before all is lost, with their being joined by ordinary American citizens warning of this grave danger, too. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
