Trump announces ‘incredible’ new trade deal with Mexico and Canada
US President Donald Trump announced that the negotiations on the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal set to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), were completed in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The US President stressed that if the agreement is approved by Congress, it would "govern nearly $1.2 trillion in trade, which makes it the biggest trade deal in United States history."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment