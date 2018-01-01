Only One Man Can Stop Them.. (2018-2019)
Americans need to see the real danger going on right now. Not just Americans though, even we Canadians need to be aware of all the attacks happening around us-- It's not just political agenda but cultural, monetary and behind the scene plotting to divide and conquer. By getting everyone against each other, by getting everyone fighting, we are all giving our enemies who wish to take over, the perfect opportunity to do so.We need to stay strong and vigilant. Keep our eyes open. 30
