Minnesota Dems - We'll Guillotine Republicans
According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Minnesota Democratic Party has suspended a spokesman for one week without pay for what? For saying on Facebook that on Nov. 7 – the day after the mid-term elections – Democrats would quote: “bring [Republicans] to the guillotine.” Close quote. The reference, of course, refers to the height of the French Revolution when the revolutionaries seized power and started guillotining anyone with money because they were the only people who could oppose them. So great was the slaughter, that the streets of Paris ran with blood. This is what the far left wants to happen in America. This is NOT an exaggeration. They figure that since they would be on the winning side, they would be safe from the slaughter. This is NOT America and it WILL NOT stand.
Posted by Politico Cafe
