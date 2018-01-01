McCaffe Warns US Is Spying Through Presidential Alert Texts
As the US was subjected to an unexpected nationwide message from President Donald Trump, many were startled and confused by the alert. One man, however, warned of a more sinister element to the public safety test. The alerts were sent out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of its Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), ostensibly aimed at improving public safety in times of emergency. For instance, 48 people died during Hurricane Florence in September, a toll which could have been mitigated with more awareness. However, former US presidential candidate, cybersecurity expert and blockchain advocate John McAfee warned citizens that the message was actually a surreptitious method of increasing US government spying on its own citizens.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment