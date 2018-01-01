Max Keiser : Healthcare Ate American Wages
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Trump blaming China for election interference and the Fed warns that healthcare costs have set American on an ‘unsustainable fiscal path.’ They look at the data that shows American incomes have not been rising because more and more is being eaten up by their healthcare costs. In the second half, Max interviews Michael Terpin of CoinAgenda, BitAngels and TransformGroup.io about his case against the telecoms giant, AT&T. After his phone was ported by hackers with the help of an AT&T employee, over $22 million in crypto assets was stolen from Terpin’s accounts and now he’s suing so that this never happens to anyone else.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment