Internet Blackout Warning For Next 48 Hours
Fusion GPS author Steele will plead the 5th. The Hill puts up an article of why [RR] must recuse himself. The Senate approved a package for judicial nominees. Obama and the deep state were prepared to if Trump didn't concede his loss during the election and now they are preparing to take steps if Trump doesn't abide by the impeachment ruling, this is never going to happen. Facebook, Google and Twitter are hacked and mllions upon millions of user personal data has been stolen. Trump celebrates the release of Pastor Brunson from Turkey. Trump wants to get to the bottom of the missing journalist in Turkey. Warning for the next 48 hours, the internet could go black or portions of the internet could go black. Q warned us of an internet blackout.
Posted by Politico Cafe
