FBI Investigation Not What You Think
FBI finishes interviewing 3 Kavanaugh witnesses and none of them can recall the incident. Swetnick backtracks on her story. The deep state is now changing tactics because they know the investigation will come back and it will not remove Kavanaugh so now they are pushing drunk, temper and he lied under oath. Ford published a paper a while back explaining how to hypnotize yourself to allow your subconscious to accept new facts.GoFundMe could be the new money laundering site for the deep state. FBI refuses to release the Uranium one docs. Q drops more bread, the FBI investigation is not what everyone thinks. People are going to be shocked when they find out the truth and realize what really happened.
Posted by Politico Cafe
