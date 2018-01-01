Echoes of 1929 All Over Again! Will the Next Financial Crisis Be EVEN WORSE?
the system has been juiced to the max to drag this on for so long, everyone knows it can not last much longer. The timing as David has said many times is very difficult to predict but looking at the effect of rising rates which are starting to bite. Ask yourself, how much higher can the system take. Corporate debt, real estate, emerging markets etc are already close to bear markets and in the case of emerging markets they're already there. Another hike in December and maybe that is the straw that will break the camels back. 2.75% or 3% tops which gives us maybe 6 months.
