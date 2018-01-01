Cooperating or clashing over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi?
Turkey’s President had promised what he called the 'naked truth'. 24 hours later, Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered his much anticipated speech to MPs in Ankara. He gave more details about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. But the president said many questions remains unanswered – including who ordered his death and where is his body? Erdogan said the Saudi journalist was the victim of a savage murder, planned days in advance – that contradicts Saudi accounts of an accidental killing. He says he doesn't doubt the credibility of King Salman – but is demanding answers and a full investigation into what happened in Istanbul three weeks ago. There was no mention of Saudi Crown prince Mohammad bin Salman – who some suspect of ordering the killing of the writer who’d criticized him. Erdogan wants the identities of all involved - everyone from top to bottom held accountable and suspects to go on trial in Turkey. So, what now?
Posted by Politico Cafe
