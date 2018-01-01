Confirmed, Contradict The Fed, Economy Collapse Blame The Fed

Global liquidity is rapidly shrinking as more central bankers begin to taper. The central banks know that they system cannot go any further so they need to bring it down and blame it on Trump fiscal policies. This is what the central banks are doing right now. China's Yuan is now tracking gold, is this for a gold back yuan? IMF cuts global growth sites, China and US trade wars. The plan was to delay the collapse of the system a little bit longer to prepare the US and dismantle the Globalists trade deals, then to push the economy to the edge.
