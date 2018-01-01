Are We Ready for Artificial Intelligence?
A fear of technology, of artificial intelligence, of autonomous cars, of factories without workers, of smart robots. The panic of our jobs being taken away, of a few gaining power at the expense of others, of inequalities multiplying, and even of them controlling us and taking over the world. Fear, fear and more fear... The relationship between humans and machines has never been easy, it always raises mixed feelings. Now, with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence these feelings have become more intense than ever. Can machines replace human beings? Can they self-teach and take control of civilization? What role will people play in a world of intelligent machines?
Posted by Politico Cafe
