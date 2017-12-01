World Moving to De-dollarize?

Anya Parampil brings us the latest comments made by U.S. President
Donald Trump at the 73rd United Nation General Assembly, where he was
laughed at by world leaders for claiming to be the most accomplished
U.S. President in history. Former U.K. member of parliament George
Galloway and Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff join Anya to discuss
Trump’s further isolation on the international stage.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment