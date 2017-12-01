Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

World Moving to De-dollarize?


 Anya Parampil brings us the latest comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump at the 73rd United Nation General Assembly, where he was laughed at by world leaders for claiming to be the most accomplished U.S. President in history. Former U.K. member of parliament George Galloway and Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff join Anya to discuss Trump’s further isolation on the international stage.















