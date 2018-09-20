Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Why Women Still Love Trump





 Women of all walks of life who attended the recent Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana made it clear why they continue to support the President: family values, security, jobs and the economy. Meanwhile, protesters aggressing Trump supporters, social media censorship of conservative voices, and the continual attack of Trump by the media only make these women more certain that Trump is the man of the hour.









