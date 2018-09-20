Why Women Still Love Trump

Women of all walks of life who attended the recent Trump rally in
Evansville, Indiana made it clear why they continue to support the
President: family values, security, jobs and the economy. Meanwhile,
protesters aggressing Trump supporters, social media censorship of
conservative voices, and the continual attack of Trump by the media only
make these women more certain that Trump is the man of the hour.
