What will happen in the end of times according to Torah?
When will the world finally understand? Those Ashkenazi Jews (mostly Zionists) are not even Semites. These are the Khazars, proselytes, i.e. Gentiles converted to Judaism! The real Semites are Sephardic Jews, including Palestinians and many other Arab tribes (often Semitic-Indo-Hamitic). The forefather of the Khazarian Jews was not Abraham, but their ancient king Bulan, who adopted Judaism as a state religion. He wanted to choose from among 3 major monotheistic religions, and Judaism was most to his liking. Now these scumbags of the Synagogue of Satan adhere to the "Anti-Semitism" term as a “weapon” against anyone who even rightly criticizes them!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment