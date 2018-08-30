Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

U.S. and Russia Prepare to Clash in Syria's Final Battle




 How far will the Deep State push President Trump as American-led forces square up against Russia in the final battle for Syria? Today on TruNews we discuss the armadas and legions converging on Idlib and debate the potential of this conflict becoming our last. Air date: 8/30/2018.














