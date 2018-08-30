U.S. and Russia Prepare to Clash in Syria's Final Battle
How far will the Deep State push President Trump as American-led forces
square up against Russia in the final battle for Syria? Today on TruNews
we discuss the armadas and legions converging on Idlib and debate the
potential of this conflict becoming our last. Air date: 8/30/2018.
