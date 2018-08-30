THE VATICAN NWO AGENDA & PROPHECY EXPOSED

Eric Gajewski, the founder of TradCatKnight joins me to discuss the
Vatican NWO agenda, and Pope Francis' pedophile coverup as he absolves
more than 2,000 pedo Priests of their heinous crimes. We also cover
prophecy, the plan for a one world religion, the role of Israel and the
emergence of an anti-Christ figure in the near future.
