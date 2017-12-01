The Rise of Putin and The Fall of The Russian-Jewish Oligarchs
This documentary outlines the rise and fall of the Russian-Jewish oligarchs after the fall of the Soviet Union. The reason why this period in history is important is because it delivered to us and into the political arena, Vladimir Putin, the now Russian President, and the antidote to President Obama who's serving on behalf of Zionist Jewry and their total control of the United States of America. Had this not taken place, the world we live in would now have been very different with possibly more wars and conflicts and we would be further in the grip of International Jewry. President Vladimir Putin is truly remarkable because he, and he alone, thwarted Zionist Jewry and the U.S. puppet president Obama in their attempt to overthrow the Syrian government thus changing the geopolitical climate in the Middle East in favor of Israel, as was Iraq, and allowing for a future invasion of Iran. One need only to look at the countries and presidents the U.S. boycotts and criticizes to figure out who Zionist Jewry are targeting and then everything will fall into place. Putin has been compared to Hitler for a variety of reasons, one because he won't allow the West to meddle in Russian affairs and try to change the political and social climate through "democratic revolutions" or challenging authority through "human right campaigns" aimed at legalizing homosexual Gay Pride parades which outrage the people, but mostly because he revived his country out of the rubble that Jewish Bolshevism created, which even Putin himself admits was Jewish: http://www.haaretz.com/jewish-world/j... Of course the Jews, as usual, claim Putin perpetuates this as an "anti-semitic lie": http://www.jewishpress.com/news/break... But what happened to the Jewish oligarchs after Putin became president? Berezovsky was exiled and allegedly committed suicide, Khodorkovsky rots in prison at this very moment, others fled to Israel or the West, but people like Abramovich stayed and were most likely forced to pledge allegiance, not to International Jewry, but to Russia as loyal law-abiding citizens. And as for the Jewish community in Russia, at some point in time it was made clear to them that there would be no conspiring with their tribal brethren in the West to meddle with the affairs in Russia and they had to declare their allegiance to the country as well as is suggested by this article: http://forward.com/articles/183459/ru... We can only look to the future with hope and keep our eyes and ears open and most importantly, inform people on what's happening and why it's happening, and one day we'll also be able to put a president like Putin to power!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Your site is amazing and your blogs are informative and knowledgeable to my websites.This is one of the best tips in my life.I have in quite some time.Nicely written and great info.Thanks to share the more information's.ReplyDelete
Seo Experts
Seo Company
Web Designing Company
Digital Marketing
Web Development Company
App Development