The Internet Is A Scam - And This Is Why - David Icke
This planet is a prison you get told you are free but you are far from being free we are all trapped working to eat and keep a roof over our heads id love to opt out go find a good spot of land to build a house and live off the land if I am free why cant I do this if I tried I would be evicted and probably jailed for flouting planing laws we are trapped from birth this is not a natural way to live....... the internet is just anther tool to control us.......
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
