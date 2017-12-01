Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Steve Bannon on how the strategy that elected Trump is going global

 The ABC's Sarah Ferguson speaks with political strategist Steve Bannon, the man who helped get Trump elected to the Whitehouse and is now attempting to stir a global populist revolution. He says he believes Australia is ripe for a working-class revolution as the influence of China grows.


















