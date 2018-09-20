Prepare for a World on Fire

In the next 10 to 20 years, we are likely to live through some of the most volatile times in human history. This is a fact that I believe 90+% of the population do not understand, do not care about, or both. But they will. See, what happens as the U.S. empire, and indeed much of Western civilization, decline, will catch most by surprise.
