LIFETIME BAN To The US For Canadians INVOLVED In CANNABIS INDUSTRY Or Who Smoked Pot ONCE?!!
If you’re an investor in the cannabis market or are affiliated with them in anyway…. or you smoke pot, or admit to having ever tried it once in the past, you could now be facing a lifetime ban to the United States. Canadians who work in the marijuana industry — and those who invest in the booming pot sector — risk a lifetime ban on travel to the U.S., according to a senior official overseeing U.S border operations. As Canada prepares to become the world’s only major industrialized nation to legalize retail marijuana sales starting Oct. 17, the Canadian cannabis sector is projected to generate billions of dollars of revenue in coming years and Canadians have flocked to take jobs and buy stocks in the burgeoning industry. But the move has potential to disrupt border crossings between the U.S. and Canada for those who run afoul of American drug laws, even if their activities are legal in Canada! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth takes a look at what this could potentially mean for the average Canadian citizen traveling abroad and more importantly what you can do to protect yourself!
