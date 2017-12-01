Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Legacy of John McCain by Max Keiser








In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the legacy of John McCain: from the Keating Five to what CNBC calls the ‘anti-dollar awakening.’ In the second half, Max interviews Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about the move away from the US dollar as the rails upon which global trade rides to a more impartial, less capricious unit of account such as gold.



The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...