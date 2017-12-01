Legacy of John McCain by Max Keiser

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the legacy of John McCain: from the Keating Five to what CNBC calls the ‘anti-dollar awakening.’ In the second half, Max interviews Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about the move away from the US dollar as the rails upon which global trade rides to a more impartial, less capricious unit of account such as gold.
