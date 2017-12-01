It's Happening Again, Bubbles, Look Through The Central Banks Matrix : Charlie Robinson
Central bank activity is a mystery that we can best attempt to solve through studying clues and through asking questions—particularly the question “Cui bono” meaning literally, “a benefit to whom?” After gold lost $84 an ounce last Friday and silver lost $1.81, we can conclude the beneficiaries were not gold or silver investors who panicked and sold, but rather those who are fighting to preserve the reputation of the U.S. dollar and the fiat currency model that underpins the global economy. As with all things central bank-related, we can only speculate and conjecture. This is the purpose of this commentary. It is a worthwhile exercise because the most effective way to gain confidence in our investment strategy, which is now becoming a survival strategy, is through the sincere pursuit of economic/geopolitical truth. Otherwise, we will let our emotions rule our investment decisions and we will inevitably panic and sell our holdings out of fear and confusion.
Posted by Politico Cafe
