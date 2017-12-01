Is Human Cloning Science or Science Fiction? #CloneGate Examined
Dolly was a female domestic sheep, and the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell, using the process of nuclear transfer. Born: July 5, 1996, Scotland, United Kingdom Died: February 14, 2003 Cause of death: Lung disease and severe arthritis Named after: Dolly Parton Offspring: Six lambs (Bonnie; twins Sally and Rosie; triplets Lucy, Darcy and Cotton) These monkey twins are the first primate clones made by the method that developed Dolly By Dennis Normile Jan. 24, 2018 , 12:00 PM Chinese scientists have produced two genetically identical long-tailed macaques using the same technique that gave us Dolly the sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal. The feat is a first for nonhuman primates, and despite limitations, it could lead to batches of genetically uniform monkeys for biomedical research. http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/0... Engineering Implantable, Laboratory-Grown Organs To Cure Disease Though medical science may still be years away from growing a heart outside of the human body, the scientists at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) are getting closer every day to reproducing and perfecting many of the tissues, blood vessels and other organs of the human body. Engineering laboratory-grown organs to implant into humans is why the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) exists. After all, they were the first in the world to do it in 1999 with engineered bladder tissue. (WFIRM director, Dr. Anthony Atala, M.D. announced long-term success in children and teenagers who received bladders grown from their own cells in 2006). https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinsea...
Posted by Politico Cafe
