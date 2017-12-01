Infiltration Runs Deep,Operation Counter Clowns,Congress Is In Session[s]
The MSM continues to distract from the real issue, FISA abuse and spying on American citizens. Wikileaks associate has disappeared. Rockets rain down on Libya. US getting ready to remove the deep state bases in Syria, false flag coming soon. Q drops more breadcrumbs, the CIA infiltration runs deep, congress is back in session and Sessions is ready to prosecute. Operation Specialist on a mission to stop an event, Q warns that an event might be on the horizon.
