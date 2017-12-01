Elon Musk's first client to go around the moon is a Japanese billionaire
Elon Musk presented the first private client of his future giant rocket in Los Angeles: Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire passionate about modern art.
Elon Musk does not do anything like the others. The first passenger of his future solar system exploration rocket, BFR (for Big Falcon Rocket), will be ... a tourist. A Japanese billionaire passionate about contemporary art, Yusaku Maezawa, who wants to go around the moon with artists who will be his guests. The announcement was made Monday by SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, near Los Angeles, in the gigantic factory that produces the Falcon 9 rockets.
Yusaku Maezawa is the founder of Japan's largest online fashion shopping mall, ZOZOTOWN, and his fortune is estimated at $ 3 billion, according to Forbes. The man, very active on Instagram, is passionate about contemporary art. He loves Jean-Michel Basquiat, whom he bought a work last year for $ 110.5 million. He wore on Monday a T-shirt of a drawing of the artist. His collection includes works by Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder and Jeff Koons.
So far, the handful of tourists who have had the chance to go into space have paid seats on Soyuz rockets, to spend a few days in a space station a few hundred kilometers on the surface of the Earth . With a lunar voyage, at nearly 400,000 km from our planet, space tourism would take another scale. Expected date for the first round trip: around 2023.
"I choose to go around the moon ... with artists!", said in English the radiant 42-year-old Yusaku Maezawa, between two huge Falcon 9 rockets. "They'll have to create something on their return on Earth. "" Their masterpieces will inspire all dreamers who sleep in us, "he said, calling his project " Dear Moon. " The trip, for them, will be free, said Elon Musk.
Who will they be? The Japanese will choose them himself and he will contact the "great" artists he "likes". Among the possible candidates : painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians, directors, stylists and architects. These privileged people will be the first humans to tour the moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. Only 24 Americans have done the trip so far, including twelve who walked on the moon.
Yusaku Maezawa says he paid for all the seats of the future BFR rocket, which is supposed to be large enough to carry up to 100 people but which should only carry 6 to 8 people for its first manned flight.
The price remains a secret. "He paid a lot of money," said Elon Musk, pointing out that his contribution represented a significant portion of development, which he estimated the total cost at about $ 5 billion ("less than $ 10 billion, and more than two billion "). Did he pay more or less than 5% of the total cost? "I'm satisfied with only 5%," replied ambiguously Yusaku Maezawa.
Posted by Politico Cafe
