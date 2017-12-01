Biggest Abuse of Power in U.S. History
Yesterday, President Trump ordered the immediate declassification of documents relating to the FBI’s investigation of his campaign in 2016, particularly the previously redacted pages of the FISA warrant that allowed illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign – essentially by the HC campaign. According to House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, said that both the media and even Democrats will be frightened when they see the extent of the corruption that will be exposed as the FBI attempted to frame the incoming President Trump.
