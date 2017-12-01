America The New Atlantis - Secret Societies & The NWO Agenda
Milton William "Bill" Cooper was an American conspiracy theorist, radio broadcaster, and author best known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse. Born: May 6, 1943, Long Beach, CA. Died: November 5, 2001, Eagar, AZ. Cause of death: Gunshot wound (Like everything, please research this info for yourselves!) Many people believe that America was founded under the Judeo-Christian tradition, the facts themselves demonstrate that America’s founders were committed Freemasons, Rosicrucians and Occultists that operated in secret. But a genuine examination of America’s earliest history reveals that the founders were adherents of the ancient schools of the mystery religions albeit through a Masonic prism. Many were Rosicrucians and therefore had an appearance of being Christian but were committed occultists. While it is certainly true that America was populated early on by Christians seeking freedom, opportunity and a new life, what is little known is that all the while ordinary people and families were taking part of the colonization of the New World, members of many various secret societies were also taking part and had been doing so since the very beginning. In fact the entire colonization scheme was engineered by occult societies, namely the Rosicrucians and Freemasons. Sir Francis Bacon, chief occultist in England during the Elizabethan age was instrumental in the founding of America – the New Atlantis. Sir Francis Bacon believed that the New World was the New Atlantis. This idea was more than some fanciful intellectual dream. Bacon set in motion a agenda to realize that idea. Some of the most influential men of his day backed Bacon’s agenda and set in motion the machinery for the American democracy. Bacon’s own secret society, the Rosicrucians were established on American soil by the mid 1600’s and among the colonizers of the New Atlantis were very powerful men, called the Order of the Quest, who sought to re-establish the glory of the Pagan Golden Age. America’s destiny was planned out over 150 years prior to the American Revolution. Read full post: https://israelinprophecy.wordpress.co...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment