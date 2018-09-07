7 CIA MAINFRAME SUPER-COMPUTERS DOWN - SPY SATELLITES OFFLINE
The Q movement was predicted by David Icke 20 years ago. A secret war is building up and Q is distracting people from the truth.
Q is not one person it is a deliberate ploy to lull good people into a false sense of security so the deep state can see what the masses think of them, also so they can influence them and distract them ..... I knew straight from the start when I heard Q or the spokesman for Q or the now infiltrated Q in an interview..... it was just like no way ! It is so obvious! If you can’t see it’s a total troll/con you need to wake up and realize how things are. We are being totally controlled from birth to death with no exceptions like Q being real without being infiltrated.... it doesn’t mean you are dumb or bad that you were conned.... it is an all out attack on people’s good nature. If Q was real he would have been compromised by now..... I knew right from the start
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment