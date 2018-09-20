2018...The Bible Says This is Exactly How it Would Look Before the End
How close are we to the Biblical Peace Treaty, the revealing of the Antichrist, the rapture of the church and the Seven Year Tribulation? Events are unfolding at a rapid pace that point to the end of days and Jesus return. Current Events Linked To Biblical Prophecies...2018 Daniel 9:27 Then he shall confirm a covenant with many for one week; But in the middle of the week He shall bring an end to sacrifice and offering. And on the wing of abominations shall be one who makes desolate, Even until the consummation, which is determined, Is poured out on the desolate.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment