Zombification of Americans -- Max Keiser
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the mass, collective overdosing by residents of New Haven, Connecticut, and the collapse of institutions that created the environment for it. In the second half, Max interviews Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com about why, after twenty years in China, he has moved back to America. They discuss the ongoing trade war, which he says Trump is winning, and about the chances for a hot war erupting out of the China containment policy.
Posted by Bob Chapman
