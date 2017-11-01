Who Owns - Or Should Own - South Africa's Farmland?
Many other people are fighting for land they legally own. After 15 years struggling on a marginal farm, a white farmer is threatened with losing his home. The government may force him to return his land to black families evicted during Apartheid. He wants adequate compensation or he's refusing to go. Another family has to trespass to visit their ancestors' graves - they've been forced out by a white landowner fearful that legislation may soon change and prevent further evictions. Battles such as these are brewing all over the country. A luckier family dances for joy in a dusty field. After years of living in a township they've finally come home. Their land was taken during the Apartheid years but now is formally handed back by the local city council.
Bob Chapman
