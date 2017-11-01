What Happened at the Council of Nicaea?

From ancient aliens to grand conspiracies, there is a lot of bad history out there. It seems this is becoming more and more prevalent within the circles I'm ostensibly in. So this video will be addressing some of the bad history I've been seeing. Evidently, there are many people who think Jesus was invented at the council of Nicaea or that the council decided on the final state of the biblical canon. Both of these things are false. One would have to pass over a lot of history to make these claims. The first council of Nicaea in 325 was definitely a defining moment in the history of Christianity, but not in the way some people may think. So today, I will be exploring what really happened at the council of Nicaea.
