Trump Will End 17 Year Afghan War to Boost Economy – Gerald Celente
Renowned trends researcher Gerald Celente thinks even if the market does not crash, it will keep rolling along but at a slower pace. There are two big things, according to Celente, that could cause big problems. Celente says, “We definitely see a slowdown. Absent two major issues, we don’t see a crash. Issue number one: rapidly rising interest rates. Issue number two: rising oil prices. Which ties into issue number three and that is war in the Middle East. If oil prices go into the $80 to $100 per barrel range, you can kiss the markets goodbye.”
One positive wild card Celente predicts concerns Afghanistan. Celente says, “We think there is a wild card that is going to be played, and you all are the first to hear it. That is Trump is really going to give a boost to the midterms because we believe he’s going to be ending the Afghan war. There are signs of peace talks going on already. It’s a 17 year war. In the 2016 campaign, Trump wanted to end it then, and he stated that very clearly. . . . We believe there is going to be massive pull backs of troops, not only from Afghanistan, but from South Korea, Okinawa and from around the world. Trump promised infrastructure rebuilding, which Trump has not done. We believe he is going to take a page out of our action for ‘Occupy Peace’. . . . Trump is going to put our troops to work rebuilding our infrastructure.”
